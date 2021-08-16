ハイチの巨大地震　死者数は1300人近くに増加

AFP通信は「8月14日に発生した地震による死者数は1297人に上った」という同局の情報を引用している。
負傷者の数は5万7000人を超えているという。
Some photos emerging from the South of Haiti this morning where a major earthquake struck. Prayers for people in the towns of Les Cayes, Jacmel, Jérémie. pic.twitter.com/2wTpJPoUOv— Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) August 14, 2021
先に、USAID（米国国際開発庁）のサマンサ・パワー長官は、地震に見舞われたハイチに救助隊を派遣し、物資などを送ったと発表した。
UPDATE: @ffxfirerescue @VATF1 urban search and rescue team is on their way to #Haiti to help search for survivors. Team includes 65 people, 4 canines + 52K pounds of tools & equipment. They’ll be joining our @USAID disaster team already on the ground. We wish them safe travels! pic.twitter.com/8MpkP9FDJ7— USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (@USAIDSavesLives) August 15, 2021
このほか、既に多くの国が、救出活動や瓦礫の撤去作業など支援を行うと表明している。
また、女子テニスの大坂なおみ選手は、自身のツイッターで「今週大会に出場し、賞金をすべてハイチ救援のために寄付します」と表明した。
Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021
大阪選手の父はハイチ出身。
