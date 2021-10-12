米カリフォルニア郊外で軽飛行機が住宅に墜落　少なくとも2人死亡

軽飛行機は現地時間11日正午ごろ、カリフォルニア州サンディエゴ市の北東に位置するサンティーに墜落。
BREAKING VIDEO RECORDED FEW MINUTES AFTER THE PLANE CRASHED INTO HOMES IN SANTEE, CALIFORNIA— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 11, 2021
MORE: https://t.co/V7igsm9Z6Xpic.twitter.com/jqGBGjQKfz
救助隊は墜落した飛行機に何名が搭乗していたのかまだ把握していないが、このような状況で生き残ることは有り得ないと語っている。
Officials confirmed a UPS driver and a pilot are killed in a small plane crash in Santee.— KUSI News (@KUSINews) October 11, 2021
The UPS truck was incinerated, and two homes were destroyed in the incident.
It is still unknown how many people were on the plane, and if all those inside the homes made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/TyISmejDRb
飛行機は住宅2棟に墜落し、大規模な火災を引き起こした。地元当局は住人が家から逃れることができたのか確認している。
