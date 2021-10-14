ノルウェーで男が弓矢で次々と通行人を襲撃、5人死亡＝警察

アース署長は記者会見の中で、「残念ながら5人が死亡し、2人が負傷したことを我々は確認した」と発言した。
Man armed with bow and arrows kills several people and injures others in southern Norway, police say https://t.co/rIqE2xmtq2— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 13, 2021
先にノルウェーのエルナ・ソルベルグ首相は警察が事件現場を制圧したことを明らかにしていた。
現地時間の13日夕方（日本時間14日未明）、警察は市街地で弓矢を持った男を拘束した。男は弓矢で通行人を次々と射ち殺した。
#Norway Terror Update: The suspect identified as white Norwegian Christian "Rainer Winklarson".— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) October 13, 2021
He had announced that he wanted to kill people several days ago on his YouTube channel, and even demonstrated his shooting skills. pic.twitter.com/JiY8Le2d6M
警察はテロの可能性を念頭に取り調べを進めている。男は単独犯だったと見られている。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)