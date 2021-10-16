米国　フットボール試合で銃乱射　4人ケガ

CNNによると、被害者の1人は重体。
BREAKING: At least 4 people shot at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama pic.twitter.com/0r4j1adVRh— BNO News (@BNONews) October 16, 2021
事件発生時、スタジアムではハイスクールのアメフトの試合が行われていた。銃乱射により試合は中止となった。観客が出口に殺到し、選手らも転倒するなどした。
WATCH: This is the moment on the MCPSS game broadcast between Williamson and Vigor when shots rang out in the concourse at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The PA announcer is heard telling fans to "cover themselves" as people run onto the field and throughout the stadium. pic.twitter.com/SxS1hHEdOJ— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) October 16, 2021
