12:20 2018年12月03日
    伊達佳内子さん

    独眼竜政宗の直径子孫が「ミス・ワールド」タレント部門１位に【写真・動画】

    © 写真: Instagram account of Kanako Date
    「ミス・ワールド２０１８世界大会」で、戦国武将、「独眼竜」伊達政宗の２１代目の直径子孫である日本代表の伊達佳内子さんがタレント部門１位に選ばれた。

    慶応大４年で６ヶ国語を喋るとする伊達さんは、歌や楽器、ダンスのどれかを披露するタレント部門の審査で、はプッチーニのオペラ「トスカ」を歌った。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    <English, Italian, German, French, Korean, Chinese Below😂>↓↓. 【Popularity Vote💓ミスワールド一般投票開始】. 〈1〉Facebookでの投票はこちら！ URL: http://bit.ly/2M67yl3 〈2〉Webでの投票はこちら！ URL: http://missworld.jp/?p=4525 (両方、お願いします！🙏😂).. 皆さま、いつもインスタでのいいね！、フォロー、コメント、ありがとうございます！ ミスワールドジャパン2018の一般投票がはじまりました！！ ファイナリストとして約1ヶ月過ごし、日本代表になりたいという気持ちが日々強くなっています。. 「目的のある美」をもって、途上国支援に取り組みたい。. ミスワールドへの挑戦が、これまで心に秘めてきた途上国支援のプラン実現への大きなステップになると確信しています。 日本と世界を繋ぐ架け橋となりたい、と強く願っています。. どうか皆さまの力をお貸しください。 【伊達佳内子】にご投票をお願いします。. 8月11日21:00から8月22日21:00までの期間中、FacebookとWebにて投票を受け付けております。. また、この投稿をご家族やご友人にシェアしていただけると嬉しいです！！ どうぞ宜しくお願いいたします！！！.. Hello my friends on instagram! I’m currently challenging as a Miss World Japan 2018 finalist. From today, the Popular Vote has started! You can vote both from Facebook and the Web. Please vote for me【KANAKO Date】, and help me to become a Miss World Japan🇯🇵!. 〈1〉Vote from Facebook URL: http://bit.ly/2M67yl3 (Login to Facebook and click my profile!) 〈2〉Vote from the Web URL: http://missworld.jp/?p=4525 (Click the URL and find my profile to vote!). I appreciate if you share this post to your family and your friends!!.. Ciao, carissimi amici nel instagram!! C’è il voto di popolarità! Potresti votare nel Facebook e Web! Votino a me per diventare la Miss World Japan🇯🇵, per favore!. Hallo!! Stimme für mich ab bitte!!. Votez pour moi s'il vous plaît!!. 투표 부탁합니다!!. 请为我投票!!… #missworld #missworld2018 #missworldjapan2018 #finalist #ミスワールド #ミスワールド2018 #ファイナリスト #伊達佳内子 #vote #popularvote #sport #gym #opera #soprano #model #fashion #sdgs #america #uk #italy #germany #france #korea #china

    Публикация от 伊達佳内子 Kanako Date (@kanakodate) 10 Авг 2018 в 8:52 PDT

    ​ミス・ワールドで日本代表が首位に輝いたのは史上初の偉業だ。

