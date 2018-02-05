モスクワ、マリファナ消費量トップ１０入り　東京は世界一高い

スプートニク日本
モスクワでは年間２２．８７トンのマリファナが吸われている。１位はニューヨークで、２０１７年には７７．４４トンのマリファナが消費された。
Top 10 cannabis consuming cities according to Seedo https://t.co/D1e8RQZZZV They should really list per capita too. pic.twitter.com/0DjyImmtwp— PeterPlanet (@SurfaceKrystal) February 3, 2018
モスクワではマリファナは１グラムあたり１１．８４ドル（約１３００円）。最も高いのは東京で３２．６６ドル。それに韓国・ソウル（３２．４４ドル）、京都（２９．６５ドル）が続いた。マリファナ最安値はエクアドル首都キトで確認され、値段は平均１．３４ドル（約１５０円）だった。
Athens ranks 16th most expensive out of 120 cities in @Seedolab 2018 Cannabis Price Index (€11.96/gram). If taxed at same rate as cigarettes, legal sales could raise €5.94m in revenue.https://t.co/9DrAA1RKV5 pic.twitter.com/74g95Z7wX9— Damian Mac Con Uladh (@damomac) January 31, 2018
