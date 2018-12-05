トランプ大統領、中国との貿易協定締結に確信を示す

スプートニク日本
トランプ大統領は、米国は中国と「本物の協定」を締結するか、あるいは、まったく合意しないだろうとし、その時、米国は中国製品に対して「大規模な」関税を発動すると強調した。
We are either going to have a REAL DEAL with China, or no deal at all — at which point we will be charging major Tariffs against Chinese product being shipped into the United States. Ultimately, I believe, we will be making a deal — either now or into the future….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 декабря 2018 г.
またトランプ氏は「全体としては、我々が今あるいは将来、協定を締結することを私は確信している」と伝えた。
さらにトランプ氏は、中国は「関税を望んでいない」と強調した。
関連ニュース
トランプ大統領：中国は米輸入車に対する関税引き下げで合意した
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)