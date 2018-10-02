ノーベル物理学賞　レーザー物理学分野で授与

スプートニク日本
同賞を授与されるのは、米国の学者アーサー・アシュキン氏、フランスの物理学者ジェラール・ムル氏、カナダのダナ・ストリックランド氏。受賞者発表の中継放送は、ノーベル賞委員会のウェブサイトで行われた。
指摘によると、３人による発見はレーザー物理学における革命を起こし、今日「極めて小さな物体や非常に高速の過程を新たな方法で観察できる」という。
BREAKING NEWS⁰The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics 2018 “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics” with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland. pic.twitter.com/PK08SnUslK— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 2 октября 2018 г.
