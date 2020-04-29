北極の巨大オゾンホールが消滅　都市封鎖による大気汚染改善とは無関係

巨大オゾンホール
欧州の地球観測プログラム「コペルニクス大気監視サービス（CAMS）」によると、この巨大オゾンホールは北極上空にできた大規模な気流の渦「極渦」によって発生した。
The unprecedented 2020 northern hemisphere #OzoneHole has come to an end. The #PolarVortex split, allowing #ozone-rich air into the Arctic, closely matching last week's forecast from the #CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service.— Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) April 23, 2020
More on the NH Ozone hole➡️https://t.co/Nf6AfjaYRi pic.twitter.com/qVPu70ycn4
新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックにより世界各国が都市封鎖を導入した結果、大気汚染状況が改善したとの報告が上がっているが、CAMSによると、この巨大オゾンホールの消滅はそれらとは関係はないとしている。
CAMS は27日、来年も同じ状況が起こるとは予想していないと発表した。
