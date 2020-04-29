登録
00:02 2020年04月30日
    北極の巨大オゾンホールが消滅　都市封鎖による大気汚染改善とは無関係

    © 写真 : NASA / Andrew Morgan
    北極上空に現れた過去最大級のオゾンホールが消滅した。このオゾンホールは、4月上旬に突如現れたものだった。米CBSニュースが報じた。

    © 写真 : NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
    欧州の地球観測プログラム「コペルニクス大気監視サービス（CAMS）」によると、この巨大オゾンホールは北極上空にできた大規模な気流の渦「極渦」によって発生した。

    ​新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックにより世界各国が都市封鎖を導入した結果、大気汚染状況が改善したとの報告が上がっているが、CAMSによると、この巨大オゾンホールの消滅はそれらとは関係はないとしている。

    CAMS は27日、来年も同じ状況が起こるとは予想していないと発表した。

    タグ
    気候変動, 自然
    アイス・ブリッジ作戦（Operation Ice Bridge）中に撮影された巨大氷山A-68（2017年11月12日撮影）
    世界最大級の氷山　その誕生から崩壊まで
    今週のニュース　4月11日―4月17日
    今週のニュース　4月11日―4月17日
    医療用マスク：使用説明書
    医療用マスク：使用説明書
    ＯＫ