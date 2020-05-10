総合格闘技UFC　ファーガソン選手8年ぶりの敗北　ツイッターに動画

ファーガソン選手は第5ラウンドでテクニカルノックアウト負け。勝ったゲイジー選手はUFCライト級暫定王者のベルトを手にした。
Tony Ferguson just got destroyed by Justin Gaethje #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/gGVuBTEYhL— DailySportsDosage (@SportsDsd) May 10, 2020
ダナ・ホワイトUFC会長によると、この試合の後、ファーガソン選手は病院に搬送されたという。
ファーガソン選手はこれまで12戦連勝しており、同階級の記録を更新していた。
After the initial emotion wore off, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje embraced #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/L2KRodiqaF— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2020
ファーガソン選手は当初、ロシアのハビブ・ヌルマゴメドフ選手と対戦する予定だったが、コロナウイルス感染拡大の影響により、ヌルマゴメドフ選手が対戦地に到着できないことが明らかになった。
Everyone was waiting for Ferguson against Khabib, Tony would not have resisted a single round with the Russian, and to date I say that Gaethje is the best match up for Khabib, even if, for a fight between two real hitters, I would prefer Conor vs Justin. #ufc249 pic.twitter.com/Z6hnYiLpx6— Sҽɾɠισ Mαɳαɾα✟✢ (@SergioManaraMMA) May 10, 2020
試合そのものも中止される恐れがあった。当初は4月18日に米国内で予定されていたが、延期となった。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)