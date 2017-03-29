英国、新１ポンド硬貨が流通開始【写真】

スプートニク日本
旧1ポンド硬貨が１９８３年に導入されて以来、変更が初めとなる。英財務省によれば、旧１ポンド硬貨の流通の約3％が偽物だということは変更の理由になった。また、英財務省は新型の硬貨が「最も安全」と主張した。
旧硬貨に比べたら、新硬貨はもっと薄く、軽く、１２角形となる。角度からみれば、ポンドの通貨記号が数字の1へと変化する。
デザインは一方の面にエリザベス女王の肖像が描かれ、他方にはイングランド、スコットランド、ウェールズ、北アイルランドをそれぞれ象徴するバラ、アザミ、リーキ、シャムロックが王冠と共に描かれている。
Britain's new 12-sided £1 coin is released into circulation today in what is said to be the single biggest change to the UK's coinage since decimalisation. We've still got some of the collector editions available — find out about the range here: www.westminstercollection.com/newpound #newpoundcoin #coincollecting #numismatics #coins #poundcoin
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)