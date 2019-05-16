女優ジョヴォヴィッチ、過去を告白「中絶でうつ状態に」　中絶の権利は支持

スプートニク日本
投稿によると、ジョヴォヴィッチは２年前、妊娠５カ月目の時に早産が始まり、医師らから人工妊娠中絶の必要性を伝えられたという。
ジョヴォヴィッチは「手術中はずっと目が覚めていなければならないと伝えられた。これは、私がかつて経験した最も恐ろしい体験の一つだ。私は今でも、このことを悪夢で見る。私は当時、孤独で頼る術もなかった。複数の新しい法律が原因となって、私の場合よりもさらに劣悪な状況で女性たちが中絶に直面しなければならなくなるかもしれないという事実について考えると、私は胸が悪くなる」と書き込んでいる。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration
また、中絶を体験したことによる結果と非常に長い間闘ったとしたうえで、うつ状態を克服できたのは家族やスポーツ、園芸のお陰だと綴っている。
さらに「私が経験したことや私が失ったものの記憶は、私が死ぬ日まで私とともにあるだろう。中絶というものは、どんなに良いものだったとしても悪夢だ。それを経験したいと思う女性は一人もいない。だが、必要な場合は安全な中絶を行うため、自分たちの権利が確実に保護されるよう、私たちは戦わなければならない」とつけ加えている。
ジョヴォヴィッチは現在、映画監督である夫のポール・Ｗ・Ｓ・アンダーソン氏とともに、２人の娘を育てている。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)