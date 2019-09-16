米ゼネラル・モーターズ　労働者5万人がストライキ

ストライキは、企業経営陣と組合との交渉で合意が得られなかったことから呼びかけられた。交渉では新たな4年の労働協約について話し合いが行われていた。ストライキには全国で約5万人が参加、33工場が停止となった。
It begins, the largest strike in over a decade as 49,000 workers walkout st General Motors nationwide pic.twitter.com/7UHbMXeVpe— Mike Elk (@MikeElk) September 16, 2019
BREAKING: @UAW workers on the 6am shift at the Detroit Hamtramck @GM Assembly Plant are reporting to the picket line instead of clocking in - the strike officially began at midnight but this is the first full day of strike for nearly 50,000 union workers nationwide @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/F7mC9orxQ0— Jennifer Ann Wilson WXYZ (@JennaWils) September 16, 2019
最後にゼネラル・モーターズで全国的なストライキが実施されたのは2007年。その際、ストは2日間続いた。
