ホットドッグ早食い選手権　米国人男性が10分で76個食べて世界記録更新

Joey Chestnut has set a new world record, eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.



• Calories: 22,800

• Total Fat: 1,368

• Carbohydrates: 1,824

• Protein: 836



Chestnut has now won the event 14 out of the last 15 years.



The greatest athlete of all time. pic.twitter.com/5GEJQ1qMBI