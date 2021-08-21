バイデン大統領の弾劾決議案が米議会に提出される

グリーン氏は、アフガニスタンで米国人1万人をタリバンの支配下に置いたバイデン大統領を弾劾する決議案を議会に提出したと明らかにした。
Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/77IMeJoowF— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 20, 2021
グリーン氏は、バイデン大統領は米国南部の国境の危機に関して移民法を破ったと述べている。さらに、最高裁が法的権限を認めなかったにも関わらず、家賃延滞者の住居の立ち退きに対する猶予期間を延長した点も指摘している。
しかし、上下両院はバイデン大統領が率いる民主党が多数派であることから、グリーン氏の決議案が可決する可能性はほとんどないとみられている。
