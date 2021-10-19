登録が完了！
に送られたメールからリンクに進んでください
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211019/8775994.html
米サンフランシスコ、ロックバンドのコンサートで転落事故　1人が死亡、2人負傷＝メディア
米サンフランシスコ、ロックバンドのコンサートで転落事故　1人が死亡、2人負傷＝メディア
米カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコで開催されたロックバンド「フィッシュ（Phish）」のコンサートで、会場となったチェイス・センターの上層階から来場者が転落したとされる事故があり、1人が死亡、2人が負傷した。サンフランシスコ・クロニクル紙が伝えている。 2021年10月19日, Sputnik 日本
2021-10-19T10:21+0900
2021-10-19T18:11+0900
米国
国際
災害・事故・事件
社会
米国
事故
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/402/14/4021445_0:93:4618:2691_1920x0_80_0_0_403bdba235df713e05b9149bd46db14a.jpg
同紙が警察の情報を元に伝えたところによると、現地時間17日21時（日本時間18日13時）ごろ、警察は落下したとされ、重傷を負った男性を発見。医師が現場に駆けつけたが、男性は亡くなった。その45分後、別の男性が落下し、さらに別の来場者にぶつかり負傷したという通報が入った。2人は重軽傷で病院へ搬送された。事故の詳細は不明だが、コンサートの来場者によるSNSへの投稿から、男性らはスタジアムの上層階から落ちた可能性があると同紙は指摘している。Wife and I went to a new spot across the arena, still up high, to try to move on and saw ANOTHER guy fall off a barricade. Accidental this time. shorter distance. But still - 20 feet onto concrete on his back. He is getting medical help now. We are shaken up, heading home early.​「フィッシュ（Phish）」は1983年に結成された米国のロックバンド。関連ニュース
米国
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/402/14/4021445_453:0:4165:2784_1920x0_80_0_0_b30c0e23771695c5236282ce059ae876.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
米国, 国際, 災害・事故・事件, 社会, 米国, 事故

米サンフランシスコ、ロックバンドのコンサートで転落事故　1人が死亡、2人負傷＝メディア

10:21 19.10.2021 (Updated: 18:11 19.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh警察
警察 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
でフォローする
米カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコで開催されたロックバンド「フィッシュ（Phish）」のコンサートで、会場となったチェイス・センターの上層階から来場者が転落したとされる事故があり、1人が死亡、2人が負傷した。サンフランシスコ・クロニクル紙が伝えている。
同紙が警察の情報を元に伝えたところによると、現地時間17日21時（日本時間18日13時）ごろ、警察は落下したとされ、重傷を負った男性を発見。医師が現場に駆けつけたが、男性は亡くなった。
その45分後、別の男性が落下し、さらに別の来場者にぶつかり負傷したという通報が入った。2人は重軽傷で病院へ搬送された。
事故の詳細は不明だが、コンサートの来場者によるSNSへの投稿から、男性らはスタジアムの上層階から落ちた可能性があると同紙は指摘している。

Wife and I went to a new spot across the arena, still up high, to try to move on and saw ANOTHER guy fall off a barricade. Accidental this time. shorter distance. But still - 20 feet onto concrete on his back. He is getting medical help now. We are shaken up, heading home early.
​「フィッシュ（Phish）」は1983年に結成された米国のロックバンド。
関連ニュース
000000
討議
新型コロナウイルス
国際
日本
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
© 2021 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
記事一覧
0
はじめに新しいものはじめに古いもの
loader
放送中
Заголовок открываемого материала
ディスカッション参加
には、承認または登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала
国際
InternationalEnglish英語MundoEspañolスペイン語
欧州
DeutschlandDeutschドイツ語FranceFrançaisフランス語ΕλλάδαΕλληνικάギリシャ語ItaliaItalianoイタリア語Česká republikaČeštinaチェコ語PolskaPolskiポーランド語СрбиjаСрпскиセルビア語LatvijaLatviešuラトビア語LietuvaLietuviųリトアニア語MoldovaMoldoveneascăモルドバ語БеларусьБеларускiベラルーシ語
ザカフカズ地方
ԱրմենիաՀայերենアルメニア語АҧсныАҧсышәалаアブハジア語Хуссар ИрыстонИронауオセチア語საქართველოქართულიグルジア語AzərbaycanАzərbaycancaアゼルバイジャン語
中東
Sputnik عربيArabicアラブ語TürkiyeTürkçeトルコ語Sputnik ایرانPersianペルシア語Sputnik افغانستانDariダリ―語
中央アジア
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліカザフ語КыргызстанКыргызчаキルギス語OʻzbekistonЎзбекчаウズベク語ТоҷикистонТоҷикӣタジク語
東および東南アジア
Việt NamTiếng Việtベトナム語日本日本語日本語中国中文中国語
南米
BrasilPortuguêsポルトガル語
記事一覧ライトニング
18:55ワイヤレスフォンAirPods第3世代　古い端末には非対応
16:52中国軍とロシア軍の艦艇10隻　津軽海峡を同時通過
16:34英国　予言で定評の長寿アニメ「シンプソンズ」分析者を募集
15:24北朝鮮の弾道ミサイル、飛距離は430-450キロメートル＝聯合ニュース
15:08地中海東部でマグニチュード6.1の地震
14:55ロシア捜査委員会　ロシア皇帝一家殺害調査全集　最終巻完成
14:40岸防衛相「北朝鮮による度重なるミサイル発射は国際社会の深刻な課題」
13:31フィリピン　市中で電線を這う巨大蛇がいきなり落下
12:53北朝鮮、弾道ミサイルを2発発射＝岸田首相　日本政府は厳重に抗議
12:18米裁判所、カニエ・ウェスト氏の改名を承認＝メディア
11:35米規制当局、初回とは異なる製薬会社のワクチンによる追加接種を許可
10:39北朝鮮が「飛しょう体」を発射＝韓国軍当局
10:21米サンフランシスコ、ロックバンドのコンサートで転落事故　1人が死亡、2人負傷＝メディア
09:24パウエル元国務長官は最も偉大な米国人の一人＝バイデン氏
08:14ロシアの小1天才男児　原発の「運転」にトライ
07:25世界初　世界風船ゲーム選手権がスペインで実施【動画】
06:20OPECプラス参加国の9月採掘量　目標レベルより15％低
05:31フロリダでスカンクにコロナ・ワクチンが投与
04:20寝てる間に健康に有害な脂肪を燃焼する飲み物とは？
03:13良い行いをした生徒へのご褒美にマリファナ　米国の教師が起訴される