米サンフランシスコ、ロックバンドのコンサートで転落事故　1人が死亡、2人負傷＝メディア

同紙が警察の情報を元に伝えたところによると、現地時間17日21時（日本時間18日13時）ごろ、警察は落下したとされ、重傷を負った男性を発見。医師が現場に駆けつけたが、男性は亡くなった。その45分後、別の男性が落下し、さらに別の来場者にぶつかり負傷したという通報が入った。2人は重軽傷で病院へ搬送された。事故の詳細は不明だが、コンサートの来場者によるSNSへの投稿から、男性らはスタジアムの上層階から落ちた可能性があると同紙は指摘している。Wife and I went to a new spot across the arena, still up high, to try to move on and saw ANOTHER guy fall off a barricade. Accidental this time. shorter distance. But still - 20 feet onto concrete on his back. He is getting medical help now. We are shaken up, heading home early.「フィッシュ（Phish）」は1983年に結成された米国のロックバンド。関連ニュース
