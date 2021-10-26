米アイダホ州で発砲事件 警官含む6人が負傷
米アイダホ州南西部ボイシ市の商業施設で発砲事件があり、警察官を含む6人が負傷した。市警察がツイッターで報告した。
ボイシ市警察は現地時間25日午後、ツイッターで「ノースミルウォーキーのショッピングモールで発砲事件があったとの報告を受け、警察が対応している」、「負傷者について複数の報告を受けている。また、1人が拘束されている」と発表した。
Officers are continuing to secure the scene, there are multiple reports of injuries. One person is in custody.— Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Active shooter reported at Boise Towne Square Mall in Boise, Idaho#Boise l #ID— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 25, 2021
Police are confirming multiple people have been injured inside the mall. Footage from the scene shows shoppers running from exit doors.
More information as soon as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/gx7Aj9kLFE
その後「この事件によりボイシ市の警察官1人を含め6人が負傷した。警察は負傷者の家族に通知し、事件のあった施設での処理を続けている」と報告した。
Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured in this event. Police are making notifications to family of those involved and continuing to clear the mall.— Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021
