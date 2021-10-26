登録が完了！
米アイダホ州で発砲事件　警官含む6人が負傷
米アイダホ州で発砲事件　警官含む6人が負傷
米アイダホ州南西部ボイシ市の商業施設で発砲事件があり、警察官を含む6人が負傷した。市警察がツイッターで報告した。 2021年10月26日, Sputnik 日本
2021-10-26T08:02+0900
2021-10-26T08:02+0900
米国
事件
ボイシ市警察は現地時間25日午後、ツイッターで「ノースミルウォーキーのショッピングモールで発砲事件があったとの報告を受け、警察が対応している」、「負傷者について複数の報告を受けている。また、1人が拘束されている」と発表した。その後「この事件によりボイシ市の警察官1人を含め6人が負傷した。警察は負傷者の家族に通知し、事件のあった施設での処理を続けている」と報告した。
米アイダホ州で発砲事件　警官含む6人が負傷

08:02 26.10.2021
米アイダホ州南西部ボイシ市の商業施設で発砲事件があり、警察官を含む6人が負傷した。市警察がツイッターで報告した。
ボイシ市警察は現地時間25日午後、ツイッターで「ノースミルウォーキーのショッピングモールで発砲事件があったとの報告を受け、警察が対応している」、「負傷者について複数の報告を受けている。また、1人が拘束されている」と発表した。
その後「この事件によりボイシ市の警察官1人を含め6人が負傷した。警察は負傷者の家族に通知し、事件のあった施設での処理を続けている」と報告した。
関連ニュース
米サンフランシスコ、ロックバンドのコンサートで転落事故　1人が死亡、2人負傷＝メディア
米国　フットボール試合で銃乱射　4人ケガ
