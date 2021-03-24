スエズ運河でコンテナ船が座礁　100隻以上が通航できず

座礁したのは現役最大級のコンテナ船「エバーギブン」。全長400メートルのこの船は23日、運河をふさいだ状態で座礁し、紅海と地中海を行き来する船舶少なくとも100隻が進めなくなっている。
https://t.co/wPQ5ezsDPm— Rob McFadzean (@rmcfadzean) March 23, 2021
Photo from someone on the Maersk Denver behind them. pic.twitter.com/2reFwCFDpx
エバーギブンの用船会社である台湾のエバーグリーン・ライン社は、「突然の強風で航路を外れ、誤って座礁した」と発表している。また愛媛県の正栄汽船は24日、同船を所有していることを認めた。
The Suez Canal has been blocked by a large container ship that ran aground while turning in the narrow channel, causing one of the largest shipping pile-ups in history: https://t.co/XixT2TAf8E pic.twitter.com/BHvwdSFBoe— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 24, 2021
同船は、中国からロッテルダム（オランダ）に向かう途中にスエズ運河で座礁したという。
WHOA! Thanks @AuroraIntel for the photos! This won’t be a quick fix, it seems. pic.twitter.com/IjsPKWs3Sz— TankerTrackers.com, Inc.⚓️🛢 (@TankerTrackers) March 24, 2021
この運河では、座礁が過去にも起きている。2004年11月にはタンカーが座礁し、運河は3日間閉鎖された。2017年にはコンテナ船「OOCL Japan」が座礁。当時タグボートが展開し、数時間後に座礁が解消された。
運河管理局のオサマ・ラビア局長は24日、エバーギブンの座礁の解消にタグボート8隻が参加していると発表した。
