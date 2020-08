イーサリアム保有者のほぼ全員が利益を確定できる状況　アナリストが解説

Over 90% of the circulating #ETH supply is now in a state of profit, i.e. the current price is higher compared to the price at the time the coins last moved.



Last time this we saw this level was in Feb 2018 when the $ETH price was at $925.



