メキシコの女性画家フリーダ・カーロの作品　580万ドルで落札　ニューヨーク

#AuctionUpdate Tonight in our #LatinAmericanArt sale, Frida Kahlo's 'Portrait of a Lady in White' surpasses its high estimate to achieve a total of $5,836,500, the second highest price the artist has achieved at auction. #FridaKahlo https://t.co/gTOjc3r3XH pic.twitter.com/LA7YMT5CTA