ニコール・キッドマン、50歳記念に大胆写真【写真・動画】

超有名誌『Love』が選ばれ、表紙でキッドマンは赤い水着を着て理想的な体型を誇示している。
キッドマンは写真撮影のあと、なかなか我に返れなかったとして「撮影後、長いあいだ撮影について考えてた。最初の私の考えは『なんてことしたの?頭がおかしくなったの?こんなの狂気じゃない』」とインタビューで告白した。
‘There’s no real strategy or thought behind it – I just kind of go where I feel like going, which has been to both my detriment and advantage at times. I’m very drawn to working with my friends: working with people I know, or that I feel are auteurs. So a lot of it is just driven by the storyteller, the filmmaker.' #lovedup ⠀ @nicolekidman by @carinbackoffphoto, Fashion Editor @sallylyndley, Hair @kyleeheathhair, Make-up @katesynnottmakeup @itboygregk @starworks @neutrogena
先の報道によると、キッドマンはテレビドラマシリーズ「Big Little Lies」の非常に開放的なシーンに出演しており、そのうち、いくつかの画像がネットに現れた。
