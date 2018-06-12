カナダ・トルドー首相の眉毛専門アカウントがツイッターに登場【動画】

スプートニク日本
Our moment to shine! I'll bet @realDonaldTrump wishes he had fake bushy brows like us. Too bad Donald. Justin's tough tariffs will include all Canadian made eyebrows, moustaches and related waxes. Ha. Take that pic.twitter.com/NUlhLEodES— Trudeau's Eyebrows (@TrudeausEyebro1) 10 июня 2018 г.
一方、「ずれた」ように見えるのは、眉毛の濃さが引き起こした錯視だと指摘する人もいる。
ショーン・クレイグさんは「ニセ眉毛スキャンダルが広まりを見せるが、写真の記録は、眼窩上隆起に沿ったジャスティン・トルドーの左眉毛底部がより濃いことを示している。上に行くにつれて毛は薄くなる。その為、ニセ眉毛が落ちているように見える」と説明した。
While a fake eyebrow scandal would rule, the photographic record shows Justin Trudeau's left eyebrow grows thicker on the bottom along the supraorbital ridge. A streak of thinner hair parts upward closer to the glabella. This is why it can look like a fake eyebrow is falling off. pic.twitter.com/yL7QbAk2mN— Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) 10 июня 2018 г.
