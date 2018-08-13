仏レストラン、珍しい青ワインを客に提供【写真】

スプートニク日本
シャルドネは、白ブドウから作られるワインで、普通は黄色い色をしている。しかし、「ヴァンディゴ（Vindigo）」ブランドのワインは、ブドウの外皮から作られたフィルターを通り、このフィルターがワインに珍しい色をつける。
このワインは、スペイン南部アルメリアの近くで生産されている。
ル・ベールさんは今のところ、大手小売チェーンに対し協力を断っている。ル・ベールさんは、ワインのユニーク性を維持するため、複数の小規模な取引業者を通してヴァンディゴを販売していくことを望んでいる。
