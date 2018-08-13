登録
14:27 2018年08月13日
    仏レストラン、珍しい青ワインを客に提供

    仏レストラン、珍しい青ワインを客に提供【写真】

    © REUTERS / Antony Paone
    エンタメ
    0 0 0

    青色の珍しいスペイン産シャルドネは、フランス南部でルネ・ル・ベールさんが経営する複数のレストランで注文することができる。

    スプートニク日本

    シャルドネは、白ブドウから作られるワインで、普通は黄色い色をしている。しかし、「ヴァンディゴ（Vindigo）」ブランドのワインは、ブドウの外皮から作られたフィルターを通り、このフィルターがワインに珍しい色をつける。

    このワインは、スペイン南部アルメリアの近くで生産されている。

    Oh… The “blue wine “ has arrived to France! Oh la la! 😀🤪😀. Honestly, guys, I got it for 12€ out of pure curiosity, intrigued by its really gorgeous color, but with a hidden tiny hope of discover of the century 😀😀😀 In fact, don’t be naive when seeing it in the wine shop. Even if the label says “Vin de Méditerranée”, it has nothing to do with the appellation IGP “Vins de pays de la Méditerranée” or simply IGP “Méditerranée”, because, first of all, it’s produced not in Provence or Corse or Rhône regions, but in the south of… Spain!. The label states also a 100% Chardonnay content, which have just been macerated with the skins of red grapes (which ones exactly nobody mentioned) in order to get its “natural pigment, anthocyanin”…. Well, to resume, I’m citing all this info with a bit of sarcasm since I was dissatisfied with it. I honestly tried to disassociate my perception from the color, not sure if managed, but even on the nose besides, yes, some tropical fruits, felt some kinda almost acetone notes 🤪🤪🤪Dont ask me please if it was pure self suggestion due to color perception! 😀😀😀 Anyway on the palate either there were no typical Chardonnay flavors familiar to my taste buds, neither did I appreciate the whole thing at all. So, more than half of bottle went to the sink…. Sad story, which raises however one important question: are we really able to appreciate a wine without being impacted by its visual aspects…? What do you think, friends? 🤔🤔🤔Cheers! 🍷❤️

    Публикация от Aliya Aguilera (@aggoucha) 7 Авг 2018 в 4:15 PDT

    ​ル・ベールさんは今のところ、大手小売チェーンに対し協力を断っている。ル・ベールさんは、ワインのユニーク性を維持するため、複数の小規模な取引業者を通してヴァンディゴを販売していくことを望んでいる。

