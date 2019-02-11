１年間すべてに「イエス」と言っていたオーストラリア人女性の趣味は、裸で山歩きをすること【写真】

スプートニク日本
レイチェルさんの祖父によると、レイチェルさんは恋人とのつらい破局後に裸で山歩きをするようになった。
レイチェルさんによると、森の中を女友達と散歩していた時、友達から服を全部脱ぐように勧められた。
レイチェルさんは「イエス」と答えた。そしてその時、レイチェルさんは裸で散歩することを「好きになった」という。
Life can be weird. Learn how to take care of yourself in the midst of the chaos. Drink good water. Eat real food. Tell the energy vampires to fuck off. Really breathe. Speak up. Go outside. Find your tribe. Face your bullshit. Ask more questions. Make time to do more of what makes you feel alive
Since the last time I was here I feel like I might have lost something (my mind or my clothes 😂) but I've found so much more
At times you have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you'll discover will be wonderful. What you'll discover is yourself
現在、自然の中を裸で散歩することはレイチェルさんの生活に欠かせないものとなった。
「一番気に入っているのは完全な自由を感じることです。自由や自然への親しみを感じることです。もちろん最初は服を着ないで大きな世界に出るのは怖いかもしれませんが、この恐れを克服したらすぐにすべてはよくなります。自分と折り合いをつけることがはるかに気持ちよくなり、そして私はもっと強くなりました。」
