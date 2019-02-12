ネット上で、白い肌のハゲ頭のトランプ氏の画像が笑いものにされる​【写真】

スプートニク日本
画像は、ツイッター利用者Stone Coldさんが公開した。
I wanted to see what would happen if I took the natural skin color from around his eyes and applied it to the rest of his face and took away the comb over and hair dye. So I guess this is what donald would look like if he was a normal man. pic.twitter.com/nnMTC1fNJc— Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) 9 февраля 2019 г.
ユーザーの@ReginaRed4さんは、「これは美しくないけど、少なくとも彼はもうクイズ番組の司会者には見えない」と指摘した。リア・ノーヴォスチ通信が報じた。
ユーザーの@MuellerSheWroteさんは、「なぜだか右側の男性はもっと信頼できるような気がする。不思議じゃない？」と問いかけた。
© AFP 2018 / Timothy A. Clary
ユーザーの@AgainstDenialさんは「ソ連の書記長みたいに見える」とコメントした。
また大勢の人が、「自然な」トランプ氏を『ハリーポッター』シリーズに登場するヴォルデモート卿などの映画の悪役にたとえた。
中には、編集されたトランプ氏の画像はミハイル・ゴルバチョフ氏と似ていると考える人もいた。
