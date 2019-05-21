ゲーム・オブ・スローンズで新たなミス　ペットボトル映り込む【写真】

スプートニク日本
「ゲーム・オブ・スローンズ」最終シーズン８の最終回が５月１９日に放送されたが、ファンらは登場人物が座る場面で、足の後ろからちらりとのぞく水のペットボトルに気づき、ツイッターに問題の箇所を投稿している。
Water bottles are now part of GoT pic.twitter.com/HQtSxdcc6y— Dataracer (@Dataracer117) 20 мая 2019 г.
It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4— Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) 20 мая 2019 г.
a water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/mwGQlsLwnh— Beth (@bethisloco) 20 мая 2019 г.
