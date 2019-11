ロンドンの博物館で世界ではじめてのクリスマスカードが公開

News: The world's first Christmas card to go on display in new Charles Dickens Museum exhibition, via @EveningStandard https://t.co/MOGL0SJc5w



Recommended reading, by a direct descendant of Dickens, @lucindahawksley https://t.co/HnweCHKDcv #ChristmasIsComing pic.twitter.com/C2ovV8J6u7