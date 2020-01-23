ネットフリックスがアニメ版『ウィッチャー』を製作

ツイッターでは、プロジェクトが『ウィッチャー：Nightmare of the Wolf』としてスタートしたことが伝えられた。
以前、ネットフリックスは、フィギュアスケートの新作シリーズを公開している。その中ではプロのフィギュアスケート選手による演技も行なわれている。
また、ネットフリックスはロシアのシリーズを最高額で購入し話題となった。
The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra.— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020
