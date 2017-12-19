米国で高速列車脱線事故　犠牲者６人に＝メディア報道【動画】

スプートニク日本
この他７７人以上が病院に搬送された。
The 1st run of a new Amtrak commuter line in the Pacific northwest ended in tragedy. The 14-car train jumped the tracks south of Seattle and most of the cars flew off an overpass. At least 3 people were killed, dozens more injured. John Blackstone has the latest. pic.twitter.com/zXhtIfx1Xt— CBS News (@CBSNews) 18 декабря 2017 г.
事故はシアトルとオレゴン州ポートランドの間に起きた。事故の衝撃で何らかの客車が激しく変形し、一部は横転して高架橋から落下した。
"It was absolutely unreal, not what we were expecting to see at all…. It looked like a scene out of a movie," says Danae Orlob, who witnessed the Washington train derailment https://t.co/AjF9OZWLbL pic.twitter.com/UvZQcF5VAD— CNN (@CNN) 18 декабря 2017 г.
