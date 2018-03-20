米メリーランド州の学校で発砲　負傷者も

スプートニク日本
NBCによると、大勢の負傷者が出ている。一方、別の複数のマスコミは、犠牲者に関する正確な情報は今のところないと報じている。
#BREAKING: There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland. The school is on lock down — the district says the scene is contained.
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) 20 марта 2018 г.
BREAKING: A school shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland. The school is on lockdown, sheriff's office is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/krB5ok9HU9— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) 20 марта 2018 г.
(詳細情報の更新は後程）
