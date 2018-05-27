月面を歩行した４人目の宇宙飛行士アラン・ビーンさん死去【写真】

スプートニク日本
ビーンさんは、インディアナへ出かけた際に突然具合が悪くなり、それから２週間後、米ヒューストンの病院で亡くなった。ＮＡＳＡのジム・ブライデンスタイン長官はビーンさんを、境界を広げた開拓者と呼んだ。
１９６９年１１月１９日、ビーンさんは月面着陸したアポロ１２号の搭乗員として月の表面に降り立った４人目の人物となった。ビーンさんは月面に３１時間滞在し、２回の船外活動を行った。
それから４年後、ビーンさんは２回目の米国宇宙ステーション「スカイラブ」計画で船長として宇宙へ出発した。
ビーンさんの宇宙滞在期間は合わせて６９日１５時間４５分で、うち３１時間３１分が月面滞在時間。１９８１年にＮＡＳＡを退職し、宇宙をテーマにした絵画を描いていた。
We mourn the passing of aviator, astronaut, and first artist on another world, Alan Bean. His paintings brought the desolate beauty of the Ocean of Storms back to Earth, to inspire new explorers and visionaries for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/aXHF3FSPjw— SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) May 26, 2018
Astronaut Alan Bean, who passed away today, was one of only five remaining living humans who has ever walked on the moon. When he retired from NASA, he took up painting full time, because he believed someone should be able to artistically depict what it was really like. pic.twitter.com/e0LPkQ1qd6— Jeff with a J. (@DrRiley_Writes) May 26, 2018
@realDonaldTrump @VP @NASA A great American, Capt. Alan Bean, has finished his mission. Mr. President, I hope you will consider placing one of his paintings in the White House, so that future Presidents will remember that nothing is impossible when we work together as one. pic.twitter.com/aoke0D7U1i— Jasenn Robertson (@jasenn) May 26, 2018
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)