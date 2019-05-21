エッフェル塔によじ登った男は、ロシア出身＝マスコミ【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
２０日昼、４０歳くらいの黒服の男がエッフェル塔の２階部分をよじ登っているのが見つかり、観光客は避難、エッフェル塔とその周辺は閉鎖された。
An unidentified man is climbing the Eiffel Tower. Authorities have evacuated the structure and locked it down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/FzWO4Xg1qr— AJ+ (@ajplus) 20 мая 2019 г.
男は数時間後に投降。エッフェル塔は２１日午前に営業を再開した。
UPDATE: A man is in custody after attempting to scale the Eiffel Tower in Paris without safety gear, forcing an evacuation. His identity and motive are not yet known. pic.twitter.com/FfNCN6Ixb2— AJ+ (@ajplus) 20 мая 2019 г.
ＢＦＭＴＶによると、よじ登った男はフランスへの亡命を求めたロシア人で、自殺願望がある。
男は塔から降りた後、抑留されなかったが、近いうちにも法廷で裁かれることになる。
DEVELOPING: The Eiffel Tower has been closed to the public as someone attempts to scale the landmark. https://t.co/l7i4yJyIZW pic.twitter.com/6dHoNCiTdK— ABC News (@ABC) 20 мая 2019 г.
なお、在フランス・ロシア大使館には、エッフェル塔によじ登った男の情報は入っていないという。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)