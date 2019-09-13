コーヒーがこぼれて旅客機が緊急着陸

ドイツのフランクフルトからメキシコのカンクンに向かっていたエアバスA330-243型機は2月、パイロットの1人が制御盤にホットコーヒーをこぼしたため、アイルランドのシャノンに緊急着陸した。制御盤から煙が出て、約1時間後、制御盤のボタンが溶け出したという。複数の機器が故障し、通信に問題が生じた。
✈️ A Thomas Cook A330 en route from FRA to CUN was forced to divert to Shannon in February after the pilot spilled coffee on the controls panel, UK investigators say.— air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) September 12, 2019
The smoke eventually stopped before the plane landed but a residual burning smell remained in the cockpit. pic.twitter.com/lRTVfm1rnE
なお、けが人は出ていない。
英国の事故調査当局の報告書によると、パイロットは、カップのサイズが合わなかったため、コーヒーをカップホルダーではなく、折り畳みトレーの上に置いていた。
