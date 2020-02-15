暴風雨「デニス」、宇宙から撮影される

これらの国の住民が「デニス」の到達に向けて準備をしているとき、ネット上には、大西洋で形成され欧州に向かって移動している所謂「爆弾サイクロン」がはっきりと写っている衛星画像が公開された。
WOW! Spectacular images from NASA of forming #Bombogenesis in N Atlantic, this is a rapidly deep low pressure system expected to deepen to around 930mb, which will affect #Iceland with damaging winds tomorrow! #StormDennis will then affect NW Europe this weekend! #ExtremeWeather pic.twitter.com/Oyne04ynzW— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 13, 2020
強風はすでにアイスランドに到達しており、今週末には英国および北西ヨーロッパの他の国々に到達する見込み。
Some extraordinary waves of 15m are forecast with this #Hurricane force low pressure system as well as extremely strong winds! #Iceland #severeweather pic.twitter.com/Qhqm9SydOV— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 13, 2020
