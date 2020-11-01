トルコ西部地震での犠牲者が39人に　津波による被害も甚大【写真・動画】

大きな揺れによりイズミル市では少なくとも20軒の家屋が倒壊した。
🙏🏻Pray for Greece and Turkey🙏— Diogenes of Sinope (@DiogenisSinopis) October 30, 2020
7.0R magnitude #earthquake hit the Greek island of #Samos in #Greece and #Izmir (Smyrni) in #Turkey.
🇬🇷🙏🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/FZ8V6S12Va
30日に発生したマグニチュード6.6の地震による揺れはギリシャの諸島でも感じられた。サモス島では5軒の教会が倒壊し、4人がその下敷きになった。これまで2人が死亡したほか、20人の負傷が確認されている。
"Devastating news coming from the #Greek island of Samos and the Aegean coast of #Turkey. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected by this terrible tragedy."#Earthquake #Σεισμος #Deprem pic.twitter.com/IOYtYAjsj8— Robert De Niro ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@RobertDeNiroUS) October 30, 2020
地震後には津波が発生し、トルコの沿岸都市セフェルヒサルでは海岸部の通りが濁流に飲み込まれた。地元住民によると、現地で津波が発生したのはこれが初めてだという。
Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey.— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020
This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8
トルコでは地震の影響は直ちに経済に及び、トルコ・リラが記録的に暴落した。
このほかにも地震後に余震が410回発生し、そのうちの1回の震度はマグニチュード5の大きさだった。
トルコとギリシャの両外相は地震の応急対策活動を相互に協力して行うことで合意している。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)