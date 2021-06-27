熱気球が墜落　5人が死亡　米国

その熱気球は米ニューメキシコ州で飛行していたが崩壊し、乗客はゴンドラとともに地面に墜落したという。
Video of the hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque this morning from Brandon Banes. So far four people are dead and one is critically injured. pic.twitter.com/ZpuCz8qI1y— Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) June 26, 2021
速報によると、熱気球は同州アルバカーキ上空を飛行中、ゴンドラが気球から離れてしまった。40歳から60歳までの乗客4人は死亡し、1人は極めて重篤な状態で病院に搬送されたが、その後死亡が確認された。
The male adult who was transported to the hospital succumbed to his wounds. Our prayers go out to the friends and family of all five people who tragically lost their lives.— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 26, 2021
気球は、墜落したゴンドラを追うように地面に落下した。目撃者によると、気球は電線に触れ瞬く間に炎上し、周辺で停電が発生したという。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)