米オレゴン州、熱中症で63人が死亡

オレゴン州最大の都市ポートランドがあるマルトノマ郡だけで44歳から97歳の市民、合わせて45人が熱中症により死亡した。
HEAT WAVE: The extreme heat wave in the Northwest is beginning to subside in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but much of the West will continue to deal with baking temperatures as millions remain under heat alerts. https://t.co/gfgK3Shii5— CBS46 (@cbs46) June 30, 2021
マルトノマ郡によると2017年から19年の間に州内で確認された熱中症による死亡者はわずか12人だったという。
Many of the deceased were "found alone, without air conditioning or a fan," the examiner's officer said in a statement.— Learn from the Past-Plan for the Future (@ChrisitnaG) June 30, 2021
"For comparison, for all of Oregon between 2017 and 2019, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia."https://t.co/LzTX6NJ27S via @nbcnews
直近の3日間、州内ではこの時期としては観測史上最高の気温が記録され、6月28日には 気温が46.7°まで上昇した。ポートランド市でも日中の最高気温は30°を超えていた。
