キャサリン妃とウィリアム王子、男児お披露目【写真】

スプートニク日本
キャサリン妃と次男の王子は元気で退院した。
英ＢＢＣによると、夫妻の長男ジョージ王子と長女シャーロット王女は病院内で、生まれたばかりの弟と対面した。
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave St Mary's Hospital with their new arrival, a baby boy.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 23 апреля 2018 г.
Their Royal Highnesses have thanked all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received, and thanked members of the public for their warm wishes. pic.twitter.com/6tSLv9JX8q
Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 23 апреля 2018 г.
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)