イタリア宇宙飛行士、宇宙からハリケーン「ドリアン」の姿を公開 【写真】

ハリケーンの写真にはくっきりと台風の目が見える。
Guardando dentro l’occhio della tempesta.— Luca Parmitano (@astro_luca) August 31, 2019
Staring into the eye of the storm.#MissionBeyond pic.twitter.com/jWeu4OIYZz
中心部の晴れた部分と比較的静かな天気の部分だ。
国立ハリケーンセンターの情報によると、ハリケーン「ドリアン」は大西洋でカテゴリー5（最高レベル）に達し、風速は257㎞/時という。アバコ島は間もなく壊滅的なハリケーンの中心地となる。
NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019
パルミターノ宇宙飛行士は、宇宙から様々な自然現象を写真撮影し、定期的に公開している。つい先日、アマゾン熱帯雨林が燃えている様子をアップした。
