エリザベス2世　フォトセッションで王室のプロトコルに反する

撮影のためエリザベス2世は、ツイードの服のポケットに手を入れたポーズをとった。これは礼儀作法として規定がされていない。
According to Miss Kelly, the Queen has always longed to have her portrait taken in a more casual pose, specifically with her hands in her pockets. The Queen Mother and her advisers had prevented this, however, feeling it would be inappropriate. A few years ago, when researching her first book about the Queen's wardrobe, Miss Kelly decided it might be time to make her boss's long-held dream come true and the Queen agreed. Miss Kelly writes: 'Her Majesty took her position in front of the lens and started striking a series of poses, slipping her hands in and out of her pockets and placing them on to her hips, mimicking the stance of a professional model. I stood in disbelief, the Queen was a natural.' (📸: Barry Jeffery for Hello! magazine) - - - #queenelizabeth #thequeen #hmthequeen #queenelizabethii #queenelizabeth2 #queenofengland #godsavethequeen #longlivethequeen #angelakelly #hermajesty #hermajestythequeen #theroyalfamily #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #monarch #monarchy #royalfacts #royalnews #royalinfo #hellomagazine #royalfamily
著書『ザ・アザー・サイド・オブ・ザ・コイン：女王、ドレッサー、そして更衣室』を執筆したアンジェラ・ケリー氏によれば、エリザベス2世はいつもプロトコールに反することを望んだが、しかし、そうすることを、はじめは両親が、その後は自身の地位が、彼女に禁じた。
数年前、アンジェラ氏は、以前から望んでいたような方法で撮影することをエリザベス2世に進言した。
アンジェラ氏は、「陛下はカメラのレンズの前に立ち、まるでプロのモデルのようにポーズを取り始めた。私は女王があまりに自然なのにとても驚かされました」と語った。
