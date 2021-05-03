エリザベス女王　性玩具ブランドを表彰　英経済成長に貢献

エリザベス女王は、同社には英国経済の成長に重要な「絶え間ない優れた成長」が見られると強調。2015年以降、同社の国外売上げは1200万ポンド（約18億1130万円）から5600万ポンド（約84億5300万円）に増加。365％の伸びを記録した。
Queen Elizabeth rewards sex toy company for "outstanding" growth.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 1, 2021
"Lovehoney has received The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales over the last six years," the company boasted in a press release.https://t.co/kOfA0WPg1g
デビー・ボンド営業部長は、王室の支援によりバース本部と国外事務所で多くの雇用の場が創出され、「世界中に性の歓びというメッセージを広げる」ことが可能になるとコメントした。
