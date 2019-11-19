国連、中東非核化を目指す初の会議　米国とイスラエルは欠席【写真】

ミハイル・ウリヤノフ氏は「参加の扉は開かれたままだ」と書いた。
Empty seats behind nameplates- a sign that the two missing delegations continue to be welcomed at the Conference on WMD free zone in the Middle East. The door for participation remains open for them. pic.twitter.com/E2QsznoPBV— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) November 18, 2019
会議は22日まで行われる予定。
イスラエルは公式な保有宣言や核実験はしていないものの、保有を否定もしない政策をとっており、一般的には核保有国とみなされている。
先に、マイク・ポンペオ米国務長官はイスラエルによるヨルダン川西岸での入植活動を国際法違反とは見なさないと発表した。入植活動に反対してきた米政権の長年の政策を転換させる発言となった。
