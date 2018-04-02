フロリダのビーチで18世紀の帆船の残骸が見つかる【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
ActionNewsJaxによると、帆船の骨組みはフロリダ州ポンテベドラビーチで見つかった。
Waves were already crashing on the wreckage before high tide. Local archaeologists tell me it’s up to the state what happens to it. Many people want to see it preserved @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JBG57wz1cc— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) 28 марта 2018 г.
最初に発見した母親と息子は、はじめは桟橋あるいは柵の一部かと思ったが、近づいてみると古い船であることがわかったと語った。
現場を訪れた専門家らは、18世紀につくられた船であることを確認した。
This shipwreck washed ashore in St. Johns County this morning. A self-proclaimed treasure hunter says it appears to be from the 18th century. This is what it looked like before the tide came in @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/basPJcjcAb— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) 28 марта 2018 г.
船の残骸は地元の博物館に運ばれ、これを使って船の３Ｄモデルが作成され、識別が行われる予定。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)