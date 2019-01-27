ヒョードル、ベイダーに一撃ＫＯ負け　ベラトール決勝【動画】

スプートニク日本
試合開始３５秒、ヒョードル（４２）は頭に直撃を喰らいダウン。その後レフェリーが試合を止めた。
JUST LIKE THAT!!!! 💥🤯@RyanBader with the HUGE KO against Fedor Emelianenko!#Bellator214 pic.twitter.com/7fm2XFY1zh— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) 27 января 2019 г.
これでヒョードルの総合格闘技の実績は３８勝６敗となった。
Ryan "Darth" Bader is now a two-division champ, as he knocks out the legendary Fedor Emelianenko to win Bellator's Heavyweight Grand Prix. Here's the full fight. #Bellator214 pic.twitter.com/qgKAGyP0i4— Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) 27 января 2019 г.
ベイダー（３５）はこれで２階級王者となった。実績は２７勝５敗。
ベイダーは試合後、「このようなライバルと戦うことはとても光栄だった。全時代わたり最も偉大な戦士と戦うことは知っていた」と述べた。
