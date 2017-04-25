米国女性飛行士が５３５日間宇宙滞在し、米国宇宙滞在記録更新【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
このことに対し、トランプ米大統領がステーションとホワイトハウスを電話回線でつなぎ、トランプ大統領が「米国の宇宙飛行の輝かしい歴史だ」と祝意を述べた。共同通信が報じた。
ウィットソン氏は「とても光栄です。私にこの役目を与えてくれた米航空宇宙局（ＮＡＳＡ）のおかげです」と喜びを語った。
昨年１１月にウィットソン氏はが３回目のステーション長期滞在を開始。４月には女性としては初となる２回目の船長に就任した。
ＮＡＳＡによると、宇宙滞在の歴代最長記録はロシア人飛行士ゲナディ・パダルカ氏の８７９日。
Today #NastyWoman Peggy Whitson set the @NASA record for most days in space! She's been killing it at NASA since the 80s and has been flying around our planet since 2002. She's the embodiment of all our space camp dreams!. We'll be posting about badass women in #STEM all week! Let us know who inspires you!… #thefutureisfemale #nasa #peggywhitson #womeninSTEM #record #badass #science #astronaut #spacecamp #femalesarestrongashell #nastywomenportraits #staynasty
Die US-Astronautin Peggy #Whitson wird heute im All von Präsident #Trump angerufen. Er will ihr gratulieren, denn noch nie zuvor war ein #NASA-Astronaut so lange im Weltraum wie sie: insgesamt jetzt schon 534 Tage. Das ist nicht der erste Rekord, den sie aufgestellt hat. Sie ist auch die Frau mit den meisten Außeneinsätzen im All, außerdem die erste Kommandantin der Internationalen Raumstation #ISS. #tagesschau #PeggyWhitson
