「トランプ氏は国歌の歌詞を知らず」と非難の声【動画】

トランプ氏は８日、米アトランタで行われた全米アメリカンフットボール学生選手権のプレーオフの試合前にフィールドに登場した。
国歌演奏の場面を収めた動画では、トランプ氏がいくつかの歌詞を思い出せていないことがわかる。
America, your President—you know, the #MAGA guy—doesn’t know all the words to our national anthem. This is a gross display of hypocrisy. Also, here’s your daily reminder that he has a 37% approval rating. Least popular President of all time. pic.twitter.com/uIi15xulO0— Nick Laparra (@NickLaparra) 9 января 2018 г.
あるユーザーはツイッターで、「米国よ、お前の大統領は--つまり、『米国を再び偉大に』したいと思っている男のことだが--我々の国歌の歌詞を全部は知らないようだ。これは偽善の深刻な現れだ」と述べている。
ジャーナリストのショーン・キング氏は、「この男は国歌の歌詞を明らかに知らない。［・・・］面汚しだ」と書き込んでいる。
The man CLEARLY does not know the words to the National Anthem. This is indisputable.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) 9 января 2018 г.
All of that hate he has spewed toward Black folk about taking a knee and the man doesn’t know the words.
A disgrace. https://t.co/JrwPXRXSoY
