マナフォート元選対本部長を収監

公判は９月に行われる。同氏は収監前、資金洗浄や詐欺などの罪で起訴された後、自宅拘禁中であった。なお、保釈金による身柄の解放は認められていない。
これを受けてトランプ氏はTwitter上で、「ポール・マナフォートに対するなんて厳しい判決だ。ロナルド・レーガン、ボブ・ドール、そしてその他多くの政治家たちの陣営を牽引してきた人物だというのに。彼が悪党の頭だったとは知らなかった。コーミー氏や歪んだヒラリー氏はどうなんだ？不公平ではないか！」と反応している。
Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 июня 2018 г.
