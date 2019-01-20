ブッシュ元大統領、ピザを自ら配達　政府閉鎖で無給勤務のシークレットサービスに【写真】

スプートニク日本
ブッシュ氏はインスタグラムに、複数のピザの箱を持つ写真を投稿した。キャプションでは無給状態で国のために働き続ける職員と、それを支援する国民に感謝の気持ちを示した。その上で「両サイド（民主党と共和党）の指導者らが政治を脇において集まり、この閉鎖を終わらせる時が来ました」と呼びかけた。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.
ブッシュ氏の広報担当によると、写真は１８日、米フロリダ州で撮影された。
