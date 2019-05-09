ロサンゼルスの高級住宅で、1000丁以上の銃器が押収される【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
ロサンゼルス・タイムズ紙が、ロサンゼルス市警察の発表をもとに報じたところによると、当局が同住宅で銃器が違法に製造、販売されているとの通報を受け、住宅を家宅捜査したところ、大量の銃器などを発見、押収した。
ATF agents & LAPD officers are serving a search warrant in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes in the Bel-Air area. Few details on the investigation are known at this point, but video from Sky5 shows a massive cache of firearms https://t.co/Obc5CCaFSQ pic.twitter.com/Ok4CTJOH2B— KTLA (@KTLA) 8 мая 2019 г.
More Than a Thousand Guns and Rifles Seized From Los Angeles Home, as LAPD officers and ATF agents served a search warrant May 8, 2019.#LAPD #LosAngelesCL #GunsSeized #ThousandsGuns #RiflesSeized pic.twitter.com/q6obpL2lbX— TV Punjab (@tvpunjab) 9 мая 2019 г.
押収されたのは、主にピストルや小銃だという。なお拘束者がいるかどうかについては伝えられていない。
Authorities seized more than 1,000 firearms from a Southern California home after getting an anonymous tip regarding illegal weapons sales in a posh area of Los Angeles. https://t.co/5SwtV2ahYb pic.twitter.com/gTSKWDeUWQ— ABC News (@ABC) 9 мая 2019 г.
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)