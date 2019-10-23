米大統領　ツイッターで弾劾調査を「リンチ」　黒人議員らが反発

トランプ大統領はこれまでも弾劾調査について、民主党による「魔女狩り」だとして繰り返し非難してきた。そして22日はツイッターへの投稿で特に強い語調で民主党の批判を展開。「共和党員は全員、ここで目にしていることを覚えておかなければならない――リンチだ。しかし、我々は勝つ！」と書き込んだ。
So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019
弾劾調査では22日、ビル・テイラー駐ウクライナ代理大使が非公開の議会証言を行った。テイラー氏はトランプ大統領がウクライナ政府に対して政治的圧力をかけていたことに懸念を表明していた。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)